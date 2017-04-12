The passenger filmed being violently dragged from a United Airlines flight has spoken out about his ordeal - albeit briefly.
David Dao, described by US media as a doctor from Kentucky, is still in a Chicago hospital following the incident and when asked what his injuries were by local TV station WLKY, simply replied: “Everything.”
The family’s lawyer Stephen Golan said: “The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received.
“Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment.”
On Tuesday night, the CEO of United Airlines finally said sorry to Dao.
Oscar Munoz was lambasted for appearing to blame Dao, who was apparently knocked unconscious and then dragged down the aisle with his mouth bloodied, as other passengers pleaded for security staff to stop.
He later ran back onto the plane, appearing disorientated and saying “just kill me”. Dao had been randomly selected to be removed from the flight because it was overbooked.
Footage shot by other passengers went viral and triggered outrage around the world.
Munoz had initially said the man had been “disruptive and belligerent” and staff were “left with no choice” in an internal email leaked to journalists.
But facing a PR disaster on Tuesday evening, Munoz issued a new statement saying he “continues to be disturbed” by what happened and the airline would “fix what’s broken so it never happens again”.
He called it “truly horrific”.
Munoz, who was named “communicator of the year” recently by PR Week, said in his latest statement: “I deeply apologise to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard... No one should ever be mistreated this way.”
The airline’s stock had tumbled in light of what happened by more than a billion dollars.
Munoz continued: “The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment. I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened... I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right.”