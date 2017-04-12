David Dao, described by US media as a doctor from Kentucky, is still in a Chicago hospital following the incident and when asked what his injuries were by local TV station WLKY, simply replied: “Everything.”

The passenger filmed being violently dragged from a United Airlines flight has spoken out about his ordeal - albeit briefly.

The family’s lawyer Stephen Golan said: “The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received.

“Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment.”

On Tuesday night, the CEO of United Airlines finally said sorry to Dao.

Oscar Munoz was lambasted for appearing to blame Dao, who was apparently knocked unconscious and then dragged down the aisle with his mouth bloodied, as other passengers pleaded for security staff to stop.