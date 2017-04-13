The passenger who was violently dragged from a United Airlines flight has begun legal action over the incident.

Reuters reported that lawyers for David Dao have filed an emergency request with an Illinois state court to require the carrier to secure video recordings and other evidence related to the incident.

The lawyers have also demanded the City of Chicago, which runs O’Hare International Airport, to preserve surveillance videos, cockpit voice recordings, passenger and crew lists, and other materials related to United Flight 3411.

Three airport security personnel have been put on leave over the incident.