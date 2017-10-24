All Sections
    • STYLE

    You Can Now Customise Your Vans, So Of Course People Are Choosing To Feature Their Dogs

    Super cute kicks 😍

    24/10/2017 12:09 BST | Updated 13 hours ago

    Vans has given customers the option of customising their shoes with images, fonts and colourful motifs. 

    The Canadian shoe giant shared a video on Instagram, featuring artist Melodie Perrault who showed her creative process for her custom design in a sped up time-lapse video. 

    A post shared by Vans Canada (@vanscanada) on

    With this much potential for creative expression, you’d think people would reach for the stars, but many have opted for inspiration closer to home. 

    A considerable number of Vans customers are choosing to have their pet dogs represented on their new kicks.

    One ex-dog owner used it as an opportunity to give a sweet tribute to her deceased pet. 

    She captioned her post: “Toby shoes because now our walks together never have to end hehe 🐶💘 #RIPToby 
    #VansCustoms 🏁 .”  

    A post shared by Jackie Cakmak (@_jaaaacks) on

    Another pair of dog-themed Vans were shared on a dog’s account (a miniature poodle, in case you were wondering), with the caption:

    “Think me mam is losing it, she went and got pictures of me on some custom-made vans #vanscustoms.”

    Take a look at all the dog-loving Vans circulating on the internet. 

    A post shared by Summer Coates (@summer__coates) on

    A post shared by Carmen Schalk (@tiny_lyfe) on

    But if you’re not such a big dog person... 

    A post shared by Tyler Wagner (@tee_wags) on

    Conversations