Vans has given customers the option of customising their shoes with images, fonts and colourful motifs.
The Canadian shoe giant shared a video on Instagram, featuring artist Melodie Perrault who showed her creative process for her custom design in a sped up time-lapse video.
With this much potential for creative expression, you’d think people would reach for the stars, but many have opted for inspiration closer to home.
A considerable number of Vans customers are choosing to have their pet dogs represented on their new kicks.
One ex-dog owner used it as an opportunity to give a sweet tribute to her deceased pet.
She captioned her post: “Toby shoes because now our walks together never have to end hehe 🐶💘 #RIPToby
#VansCustoms 🏁 .”
Another pair of dog-themed Vans were shared on a dog’s account (a miniature poodle, in case you were wondering), with the caption:
“Think me mam is losing it, she went and got pictures of me on some custom-made vans #vanscustoms.”
Take a look at all the dog-loving Vans circulating on the internet.
But if you’re not such a big dog person...