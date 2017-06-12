The Beckham family were out in full fashion force for David Beckham’s latest collection launch during London Fashion Week Men’s.
As part of the English heritage brand Kent & Curwen’s second presentation, the former footballer showcased his latest range.
Co-founded with creative director Daniel Kearns the duo offered up a cricket-inspired range - with knitted cardigans and striped blazers to logo jumpers - for spring/summer 18.
David was accompanied by wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and the couple looked seriously stylish as they celebrated the launch.
Beckham took to Instagram to share his success with his 37 million followers on Sunday 11 June.
“What a team! Daniel Kearns and Kent & Curwen SS18,” he wrote.
Just last week Victoria debuted her Resort 2018 collection in New York City.
Victoria took to Instagram on Wednesday 7 June, sharing snaps with her 16 million followers.
“Excited to be in New York to preview my SS18 ready-to-wear collection,” she wrote.