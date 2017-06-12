The Beckham family were out in full fashion force for David Beckham’s latest collection launch during London Fashion Week Men’s.

As part of the English heritage brand Kent & Curwen’s second presentation, the former footballer showcased his latest range.

Co-founded with creative director Daniel Kearns the duo offered up a cricket-inspired range - with knitted cardigans and striped blazers to logo jumpers - for spring/summer 18.

David was accompanied by wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and the couple looked seriously stylish as they celebrated the launch.