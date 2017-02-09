Victoria Beckham’s first Estée Lauder beauty collection sold out online by 9am on the day it launched, so brace yourself for another rush to the checkout as the launch date for her second collection has just been announced.
As well as all the first collection favourites, the second drop includes two new products: a bronzer, Saffron Sun, £48, - which is a lighter version of the the sell-out Java Sun shade, £48, - and a matt nude lipstick called ‘Nude Spice’, £36.
“It’s a little tongue-in-cheek nod to my days as Posh Spice of course,” Beckham told Vogue UK.
“But it’s also tied in to the theme of the whole collection – these rich and sumptuous spice-inspired shades of amber and saffron.
“I think there are some beauty ‘looks’ that people associate with me – a smoky eye, a pale lip – so it was important that we spent time fine-tuning until we had an authentic-feeling product.”
Sarah Creal, lead global partnership initiatives for Estée Lauder, revealed that as well as fans around the world, Beckham’s beauty range also has one fan closer to home: David Beckham loves her illuminating primer Morning Aura Crème, £68.
Other makeup products being brought back include the Highlighter in Modern Mercury, £48, Eye Kajal Duo in Black Saffron/Vanille, £22, Eye Ink in Black Myrrh, £36, Eye Foil in Blonde Gold, £28 Eye Metals Eyeshadow in Bitter Clove, £36, Lip Gloss in Moroccan Heat, £28, and Daylight Edition Light Box collection, £850.
Diaries out: The new range drops in the UK on Friday 17 February and you can register your interest on the Estée Lauder website now.
If you want a peek at the products before then, they will be teased on Beckham’s New York Fashion Week runway on 12 February.
Read the full interview in Vogue UK.