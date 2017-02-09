Victoria Beckham’s first Estée Lauder beauty collection sold out online by 9am on the day it launched, so brace yourself for another rush to the checkout as the launch date for her second collection has just been announced.

As well as all the first collection favourites, the second drop includes two new products: a bronzer, Saffron Sun, £48, - which is a lighter version of the the sell-out Java Sun shade, £48, - and a matt nude lipstick called ‘Nude Spice’, £36.

“It’s a little tongue-in-cheek nod to my days as Posh Spice of course,” Beckham told Vogue UK.

“But it’s also tied in to the theme of the whole collection – these rich and sumptuous spice-inspired shades of amber and saffron.

“I think there are some beauty ‘looks’ that people associate with me – a smoky eye, a pale lip – so it was important that we spent time fine-tuning until we had an authentic-feeling product.”