Victoria Beckham shared hugs with her family during her swan song catwalk show at New York Fashion Week.
Her husband David Beckham and their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper sat in the FROW next to Anna Wintour. They offered their support as the show, on Sunday 11 February, proved an emotional one for Beckham who went off catwalk to embrace her family.
The 43-year-old mother-of-four, who entered the fashion world as the underdog, has been showing her collections to New York audiences for the last 10 years, but she recently announced she’d be moving her catwalk shows back to home turf at London Fashion Week.
In New York, Cruz, Harper, Romeo and David looked on adoringly as Beckham strutted down the catwalk during her show’s finale.
The fashion mogul posted a candid photo on Instagram with her daughter, Harper, backstage and fans relished the touching moment, with one commenting on “the love on their faces”.
Another fan commented: “The warmest hug ever and those teeth...so sweet 😍”
The decision to move from New York to London is considered a blow to one fashion capital and somewhat a coup for the other.
Ralph and Russo were recently enticed to showcase their first ready-to-wear collection in the British capital and Tommy Hilfiger hosted a fashion extravaganza last September, solidifying London’s strength on the world fashion scene.
So, it’s not so surprising that the Victoria Beckham brand would follow suit.