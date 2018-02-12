Victoria Beckham shared hugs with her family during her swan song catwalk show at New York Fashion Week.

Her husband David Beckham and their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper sat in the FROW next to Anna Wintour. They offered their support as the show, on Sunday 11 February, proved an emotional one for Beckham who went off catwalk to embrace her family.

The 43-year-old mother-of-four, who entered the fashion world as the underdog, has been showing her collections to New York audiences for the last 10 years, but she recently announced she’d be moving her catwalk shows back to home turf at London Fashion Week.