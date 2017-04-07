Victoria Beckham Reinvents The Humble White Shirt For Elle UK's May Cover

Victoria Beckham discusses her successes as Elle UK’s May cover star to mark the launch of her first high street collaboration with American retailer Target.

Wearing a white shirt and navy tailored trousers, the fashion designer looks incredible.

In the accompanying interview, she discusses building her fashion empire, being in the Spice Girls and the joy of family life.

“Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun, but I was never the best singer or dancer. I learned an enormous amount during that time, though: the staging, the lighting, the costumes – the package excited me,” Beckham said.

“But I love fashion – this is what I’m genuinely interested in… When I look back at my past self, [the way I dressed and behaved] was probably a sign of my insecurities. I feel quite confident in myself now – getting older doesn’t bother me.”