Victoria Beckham Reinvents The Humble White Shirt For Elle UK's May Cover

Victoria Beckham discusses her successes as Elle UK’s May cover star to mark the launch of her first high street collaboration with American retailer Target.
Wearing a white shirt and navy tailored trousers, the fashion designer looks incredible.
In the accompanying interview, she discusses building her fashion empire, being in the Spice Girls and the joy of family life.
“Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun, but I was never the best singer or dancer. I learned an enormous amount during that time, though: the staging, the lighting, the costumes – the package excited me,” Beckham said.
“But I love fashion – this is what I’m genuinely interested in… When I look back at my past self, [the way I dressed and behaved] was probably a sign of my insecurities. I feel quite confident in myself now – getting older doesn’t bother me.”
The fashion designer told ELLE how her and her husband David Beckham equally distribute their parenting duties together:
“Yes, he’s great. During fashion week, when I’m working, the children will be in New York and he’s already planned to take them to museums then out for dinner on Saturday night, so he is very good at that sort of thing – as am I.
“That’s how you can show your support in a marriage, by saying, ‘You know what, I’ve got this.’ That’s what makes a good partnership.”
Beckham also shared her need to have fun and relax with friends:
“I don’t tend to go to parties, but if I do go out for dinner, I like to have a drink and really have fun… I’m really good value at a dinner party – I want to relax and have a laugh. I like to have fun, and I think that often surprises people.”
Read the full interview in the May issue of ELLE UK, on sale 13 April.