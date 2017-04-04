Rare Video Captures Moment A Shrimp Ferociously Captures And Eats A Deep Sea Fish

When most people think of a shrimp, they do not bring to mind a ruthless, predatory killing machine. But that is exactly what marine biologists witnessed in a recent trip to the bottom of the ocean floor.

In a scene that was definitely not included in ‘Finding Nemo’, a giant deep-sea Caridean shrimp was filmed battling a mid-water dragonfish before eating it alive.

The fight ended when the 10 centimetre-long shrimp impaled the fish, ate its flesh and then proceeded to consume its stomach contents, including another smaller fish that was already in its gut.

Crikey.