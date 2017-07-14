Watch A Woman Trying To Take A Selfie Destroy $200,000 Of Art

If you’re in the habit of taking risky selfies, you might want to reconsider that policy after watching this.

Excruciating footage of a woman doing just that at an exhibition – and then causing $200,000 of damage is circulating online.

It was captured at a pop-up exhibition space at LA’s 14th Factory, conceived by Hong Kong-based British artist Simon Birch, and shows the woman attempting to kneel in front of a plinth before sending it and many others toppling in a remarkable domino-style effect.