    14/07/2017 10:59 BST | Updated 14/07/2017 12:21 BST

    Watch A Woman Trying To Take A Selfie Destroy $200,000 Of Art

    They (should) call her the selfie destructor.

    If you’re in the habit of taking risky selfies, you might want to reconsider that policy after watching this.

    Excruciating footage of a woman doing just that at an exhibition – and then causing $200,000 of damage is circulating online.

    It was captured at a pop-up exhibition space at LA’s 14th Factory, conceived by Hong Kong-based British artist Simon Birch, and shows the woman attempting to kneel in front of a plinth before sending it and many others toppling in a remarkable domino-style effect.

    Gloria Yu, one of the artists featured in the exhibition told Hyperallergenic: “Three sculptures were permanently damaged and others to varying degrees.” She added that the approximate cause of the damage is $200,000.

    No word on whether the gallery runs a “you break it you bought it” policy... 

