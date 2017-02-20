Watch SpaceX's Rocket Perform An Absolutely Flawless Landing

SpaceX has made what can only be described as a triumphant return after its Falcon 9 rocket made a flawless touchdown at NASA ’s historic Kennedy Space Center.

Elon Musk was on hand to oversee the second launch of 2017 for SpaceX and what will now be the eighth time that the company has launched a rocket and then successfully landed it.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched on 19 February delivering a Dragon cargo spacecraft which will send supplies and new scientific equipment to the International Space Station.

NASA confirmed that Dragon’s solar panels have deployed and the spacecraft will now begin the two-day journey with it expected to arrive at the ISS on Tuesday morning.