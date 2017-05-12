WATCH: UKIP Leader Paul Nuttall Heckled On The Campaign Trail In Bolton

UKIP’s Paul Nuttall didn’t get the warmest of welcomes out on the campaign trail on Friday.

The Bootle-born party leader was heckled by a member of the public as he visited Little Lever in Bolton South East, where UKIP came second behind Labour in the 2015 general election.

The unidentified man shouted an expletive at Nuttall as he got into a car in full view of reporters on a the rainy campaign visit.

It comes just weeks after the party’s official campaign launch was disrupted by anti-racism protesters.