Waugh Zone Special: May's Florence Brexit Speech

The inherent problem with last year’s Brexit referendum was that its binary In/Out choice meant Leave voters could only tell us what they didn’t want (to be in the EU) - not what they did want. And just as the ‘Vote Leave’ campaign refused to specify a vision for post-Brexit Britain, Theresa May today followed a similar approach. The PM spent quite a bit of time saying what wouldn’t work, but not what would.

Still, what she ruled out was significant. Several of the Cabinet’s pragmatists, and much of Whitehall it seems, had hoped that adopting a Norway-style trade deal (in the European Economic Area) would be the simplest option. But May said that EEA membership would mean us adopting EU rules over which we had “no democratic control” and would “lead to friction”. It would certainly have led to friction with her Brexiteer ministers, and they were delighted she dumped on what was seen as a Hammond plot. Aptly enough for some of them, today’s Santa Maria Novella Catholic church venue contained a fresco of the Crucifixion of St Philip.

May also ruled out a Canada-EU style free trade deal (favoured by the hardline Eurosceptics), noting it “would represent such a restriction on our mutual market access that it would benefit neither of our economies”. But on this most crucial of issues, what a trade deal would look like, she had no answer other than the vague vision of abstract nouns: “an ambitious economic partnership which respects the freedoms and principles of the EU, and the wishes of the British people”. Not so much Brexit means Brexit, as Brexit means blancmange: a bland, tasteless dish that harks back to the 1970s. It’s no wonder Michel Barnier, the EU negotiator, said he now awaited detailed “negotiating positions” not generalities.

One glimmer of hope for the Remainers is that May only paid lip service today to the ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ mantra (and only then when pushed by journalists). In fact she said “no one sensible” is proposing “to impose tariffs where we have none now”, what seemed a dig at the ‘WTO-rules-are-fine’ lines of Liam Fox, and sometimes (depending on the day of the week) Boris Johnson.

May, like David Davis, wants to eat a la carte rather than accept the limited Brussels menu du jour. The real problem is she didn’t today express any preference for her main course or whether she could cook it herself. After her Lancaster House ‘hard Brexit’ speech this year, the pound bounced because she at least seemed to offer a clear vision. The pound tanked today, probably because the uncertainty is back.