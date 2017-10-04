Waugh Zone Special: Theresa May's 2017 Conference Speech

“The test of a leader is how you respond when tough times come upon you.” When Theresa May wrote that line in her conference speech, she can never have imagined just how apt it would become. Delivered after a coughing fit that ravaged her voice, it sparked a heartfelt standing ovation from a Tory faithful that was desperate for her to just get to the end of her keynote address.

Her husband rushed on and gave her a long hug. As one former party insider put it to me: “We were all Philip May at the end”. But the whole incident, as well as the P45 protest, was a brutally symbolic reminder of this Prime Minister’s political mortality. And the question everyone is asking is, just when will the end now come for May’s premiership?

Anyone with a heart would feel for a politician whose vocal chords were sabotaged by a nasty cold and a heavy schedule of media interviews. The PM’s dogged persistence won her sympathy from her own tribe. But politics is a cruel old business and the Tory leader who wanted to ‘crush the Saboteurs’ on Brexit, is now crushed by possibly indelible perceptions that she’s a hapless, accident-prone leader. Margaret Thatcher was famously feared and respected, though rarely liked. May is now in danger of being neither liked, feared nor respected, merely pitied.

The way she at least stuck to her task today could be the saving grace that sees her limp through to Brexit in 2019, just as she limped to the end of her speech. May’s supporters will also take heart that Boris’s implosion highlights the lack of a credible alternative. However, unlike Labour, the Tory party are experts at deploying either regicide or fierce loyalty, whenever each is needed most for their greater survival. And some of her sharkier MPs now smell blood in the water, even more than when she suffered the self-inflicted wound of a snap election. The idea that she could last until the next election in 2022 looks as dead as the meat in George Osborne’s freezer bags.

Tory MPs and activists used to have a joke about their sexual infidelities when in Blackpool and Bournemouth: “It’s AC/DC. ‘At Conference, Doesn’t Count’.” May and her No10 team will be hoping that the distractions of today will be remembered only as a conference indiscretion that don’t count in the long term. But that verdict is out of her hands.