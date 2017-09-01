We Could Soon Use DNA To Predict Schizophrenia, Autism

“There is no reliable way to diagnose schizophrenia or autism in asymptomatic patients. Deeper understanding of the genetic risk factors will help us develop preventative measures.” he said.

Autism currently affects around 1 in 100 in the UK, that’s around 700,000 people.

Known by some as the ‘hidden disability’ it can be difficult to diagnose and yet without the right support can lead to mental health problems.