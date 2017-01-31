British protesters who stormed Downing Street on Monday to object to Donald Trump’s refugee ban have delivered heartfelt, personal messages to the US President.
Trump’s crackdown on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, infuriated people across the UK who took to the streets in their thousands to voice their anger.
Many were disappointed at Prime Minister Theresa May’s response to the ban and that Trump is due to make a state visit to the UK later this year.
My parents, they’re in their seventies. They've never hurt a fly. All they want to do is go and see their daughter and they can't because of what you've done.
The demonstration saw tens of thousands bring areas of the capital to a standstill and large numbers attended other events in cities and towns across the UK.
The Downing Street action was addressed by speakers including Diane Abbott MP, Caroline Lucas MP and Mhairi Black MP.