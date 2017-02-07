As the world reels from the first weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency, former President Barack Obama has been pictured enjoying thrill-seeking water sports with Richard Branson.
Spectacular new images show the 44th President kitesurfing with Branson near the Virgin founder’s Necker Island paradise.
Obama and former first lady Michelle are both guests of the billionaire during their post-White House vacation.
Watch the video, above.
