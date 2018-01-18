When I proudly announced around Christmas time that I was committing to riding my bike in the new year, I didn’t find it unusual that my friends and family were fully supportive.

What I did find unusual, however, was what happened when I wrote about my cycling journey and shared it online. Within hours, I received a stream of tweets and messages of encouragement, support and reassurance from people I had never met before. These strangers told me I wouldn’t regret the new love affair I was about to have with my bike. In fact, many told me it’d be the best decision I’d make this year.

You see, I expected some digs when I wrote that piece, maybe a few throwaway comments about my shopper bike and perhaps an experienced cyclist telling me something I wrote in my article was wrong. Instead, I was welcomed with open arms into this new community of people who showered me with advice, tips and what seemed like genuine excitement to have another person in the club.

When I wrote about feeling nervous about crossing busy roads and using the pedestrian crossing instead, they told me it wasn’t a sign of weakness.

When I explained I was petrified of cycling alone in London, they told me they had been there and that it would get better.

When I shared pictures of my bike parked up after doing my first solo ride, they congratulated me.

And when I posed the question whether I could do a full 18 miles alone on a route I’d never cycled, they told me to do it. (And I did, and I loved it.)

That wasn’t all. They told me apps to download, cycling clubs to join and routes to cycle. They gave me encouragement, sent me kind words, wished me luck, and welcomed me into their gang. And those people actually got me out on my bike. Online strangers made me feel at ease that it’s 100% okay to be at the beginning of my cycling journey with little knowledge about how to pump a tyre.

“You’ll get there, just keep at it, your confidence grows,” one woman wrote to me. “I started off just like you, using crossings at scary junctions and all, then eight months later I was planning a cycle across Canada.”

Another wrote: “We’ll give you a silent round of applause if we see you! Good to see your riding your bike the right way; to enjoy it!”