Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of Black Wednesday, which some suggest was where the journey towards the UK’s exit from the European Union began. The day is comparable only to the collapse of the Lehman Brother in 2008 and, of course, the EU referendum result day itself in 2015. Black Wednesday occurred on 16 September 1992, when the government was forced to withdraw the pound from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM).

Bloomberg via Getty Images Norman Lamont was Chancellor went Black Wednesday hit the UK

The UK joined the ERM, which was created to reduce differences in exchange rates and achieve financial stability ahead of the launch of the single currency, in 1990. The idea of the ERM was to tie currencies within a certain range to ensure stability, but the pound struggled to stay within this. The UK government and Bank of England attempted to intervene to try to avoid the pound plummeting below the lower limit. Tory chancellor Norman Lamont raised interest rates from 10% to 12% and then to 15%. He also authorised the spending of billions of pounds worth of foreign currency reserves to buy up the sterling which being frantically sold on the currency markets.

PA Archive/PA Images Black Wednesday was the day which put the UK on the path to Brexit