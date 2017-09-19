The release, scheduled ahead of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X release dates, is one of Apple’s biggest updates yet with some powerful new features and a complete redesign of some of the iPhone’s most-used features.

Apple has released iOS 11, its latest version of its mobile operating system for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

Where iOS 11 will really make an impact however is with the iPad, giving it more Mac-like features including the ability to manage your files using folders, a Mac-style dock at the bottom and seamless multi-tasking.

When is iOS 11 out?

iOS 11′s UK release date is the 19 September. Now contrary to what you might think the update does not go live in the morning, so don’t panic if you haven’t seen that little notification pop up yet.

Instead iOS 11 will go live in the UK from 6PM GMT.

How to download iOS 11

Downloading iOS 11 is a relatively straightforward process but it does require you do to a bit of housecleaning before you can press that ‘Download and Install’ button.

1. Backup your iPhone/iPad to iCloud.

Apple’s software updates are almost always smooth hiccup-free experiences, however in the off-chance that something does go wrong and your iPhone didn’t backup the night before then you’re going to be in trouble.

This is really easy to avoid. Simply plug in your iPhone or iPad to a charging outlet, connect to a WiFi network and then go to: Settings - Tap on your name at the top - iCloud - iCloud Backup - Back Up Now.

You’ll then see a small bar indicating that your device is backing up.

2. Make sure you have enough storage.

One of the most common issues is that people will press ‘Download and Install’ but then get an error message informing them that they don’t have enough storage.

This is annoying but again there are some simple things you can do to prevent it happening and in the long run it’ll let you take more photos, videos and store more songs on your device.

