Why You Should Sign Our New Tampon Tax Petition

After two long years of campaigning and with the support of over 320,000 amazing signers, our tampon tax petition succeeded in 2016 when the UK Government committed to axing tampon tax by March 2019. Last weekend this deadline was extended. We might be stuck with tampon tax until 2022. That is not okay. Our new petition was launched to ensure the sexist 5% ‘luxury’ levy imposed on period products (including tampons and sanitary pads) is axed as soon as possible. Period. You can sign and share it here!

Our taxation system may well be weird and complex, but it shouldn’t be sexist. Since 1973, those who menstruate themselves or those who have friends or family members who do (ie most of the population) have been paying extra for the ‘luxury’ of buying period products after a then male dominated, if not male exclusive parliament deemed them NOT a necessity. In 2001, tampon tax was reduced from 17.5% to 5% after our hero Dawn Primarolo MP brought the case to Parliament. This was a HUGE leap forward, but the tax still exists and so does its sexist undertones which suggest a clear separation between priorities for women and the entire country.

In 2016 women won again when the kick ass Paula Sherriff MP helped us to convince the Government to axe tampon tax for good by 2019. But this deadline has been extended to 2022. In a little over 24 hours, over 18,000 awesome people have signed our new tampon tax to make sure this extension does not stick. Period. We need period products to join HMRC’s list of ‘essential’ items which escape tax entirely, currently including ‘alcoholic jellies’, ‘maintaining private helicopters’, ‘bingo’ and ‘exotic meats including horse and crocodile’. Parliament may have valued its private helicopters above its women in 1973, but I would like to think they don’t anymore…!