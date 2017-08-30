Thanks to Instagram and the blogosphere, it seems there are beauty trends cropping up on an almost daily basis.
From the weird (vagina nails) to the wonderful (glitter lips), now we have wiggle brows.
The so-called trend, which involves transforming your brows to a squiggle, was created by makeup artist Claudia W and it sure has the internet divided.
Soon after other beauty bloggers followed suit and thus a trend was born.
Beauty bloggers and makeup artists have been experimenting with the look by varying the shape, length and colour of the wiggle.
One called Hannah took it one step further and used the technique to create a wiggle eyebrow, eyeshadow and eyeliner.
Ever since the arrival of Cara Delevingne, brows have been front and centre of the beauty world. This time, we’re not so sure.
While bloggers seem set on experimenting with this trend, Twitter has erupted into ridicule.
Here are a few of our favourites.