Thanks to Instagram and the blogosphere, it seems there are beauty trends cropping up on an almost daily basis.

From the weird (vagina nails) to the wonderful (glitter lips), now we have wiggle brows.

The so-called trend, which involves transforming your brows to a squiggle, was created by makeup artist Claudia W and it sure has the internet divided.

A post shared by Claudia (@claudia__.w) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

Soon after other beauty bloggers followed suit and thus a trend was born.

A post shared by Model Malay (@modelmalay) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

LADIES: Are squiggly brows the new trend? Experts are saying YES! pic.twitter.com/7Ql5no4THq — The Freakshow (@freakshow1055) August 28, 2017

Beauty bloggers and makeup artists have been experimenting with the look by varying the shape, length and colour of the wiggle.

One called Hannah took it one step further and used the technique to create a wiggle eyebrow, eyeshadow and eyeliner.

Ever since the arrival of Cara Delevingne, brows have been front and centre of the beauty world. This time, we’re not so sure.

While bloggers seem set on experimenting with this trend, Twitter has erupted into ridicule.