Wikileaks has released a classified US State Department from 2009 that appears to prove Special Counsel Robert Mueller, head of the Trump/Russia probe, once supplied the Russians with nuclear material.
The claim, if true, would be a hugely damaging revelation that would throw the whole investigation into chaos and incri
Only it isn’t and Wikileaks knows it.
The text and tweet released by Wikileaks more than suggests Mueller is guilty of a serious crime, passing on nuclear material to the USA’s superpower rival.
6. (S/Rel Russia) Action request: Embassy Moscow is requested to alert at the highest appropriate level the Russian Federation that FBI Director Mueller plans to deliver the HEU sample once he arrives to Moscow on September 21. Post is requested to convey information in paragraph 5 with regard to chain of custody, and to request details on Russian Federation’s plan for picking up the material. Embassy is also requested to reconfirm the April 16 understanding from the FSB verbally that we will have no problem with the Russian Ministry of Aviation concerning Mueller’s September 21 flight clearance.
But the section it omitted from the tweet changes the entire context of Mueller’s actions.
It reads:
2. (S/NF) Background: Over two years ago Russia requested a ten-gram sample of highly enriched uranium (HEU) seized in early 2006 in Georgia during a nuclear smuggling sting operation involving one Russian national and several Georgian accomplices. The seized HEU was transferred to U.S. custody and is being held at a secure DOE facility. In response to the Russian request, the Georgian Government authorised the United States to share a sample of the material with the Russians for forensic analysis.
This text is included in the document linked to in the tweet but it’s clear many people did took it at face value.
Wikileaks used to be a force for good in the world, playing a major role in revealing the inner workings of Guantanamo Bay and exposing events like the killing of journalists by US forces in Iraq.
But more recently the group and its founder, Julian Assange, have been accused of pandering to a pro-Russian agenda.
Assange has been eager to assist the Trumps in the ongoing probe into possible collusion between the President’s associates and Russia during the 2016 US election.
When Donald Trump Jr released an email showing he attended a meeting with the knowledge he was to receive damaging information on Hillary Clinton via the Russian government, Assange tweeted:
He added: “I argued that his enemies have it – so why not the public? His enemies will just milk isolated phrases for weeks or months ... with their own context, spin and according to their own strategic timetable.
“Better to be transparent and have the full context ... but would have been safer for us to publish it anonymously sourced.
“By publishing it himself it is easier to submit as evidence.”
Assange has been living in the Ecuadoran embassy in London since 2012 trying to avoid extradition by the Swedish authorities over a rape case which was dropped in May.
He has long fought the charges, saying he feared it would ultimately mean extradition to the US for prosecution over what Wikileaks has published.
Sweden’s decision to discontinue its case ends that threat.
But appearing on the balcony of the embassy in May, Assange said a “legal conflict” with the United States and the UK continued and the “road is far from over”.
He is still there.