William Hague Says Tony Blair's Hopes Of Blocking Brexit Will Cause 'Endless Conflict'

William Hague has warned that overturning the result of the Brexit referendum would open up a “endless conflict” in British society, as he dismissed Tony Blair’s call for people to “rise up” against the result.

The former foreign secretary, who now sits in the House of Lords, said today it was a “great error” for ‘Remain’ campaigners to try and refight the referendum.

“Asking people to rise up to fight Brexit, which were the words a few days ago of former prime minister Tony Blair, are a great mistake,” he said.

“If there was a real chance of success of rising up successfully against leaving the EU it would open up the most protracted, bitter and potentially endless conflict in British society and politics that we have seen since the decades of debate on Irish home rule and possibly longer than that.”

Lord Hague campaigned for a ‘Remain’ vote. But said Brexit must now be accepted.

He was speaking in the at the start of a marathon debate on theEU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill which, when passed, will allow Theresa May to trigger Article 50.