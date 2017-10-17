Woman Reveals How Five-Week Universal Credit Wait Almost Drove Her To Suicide

A woman has revealed how a five-week wait to access benefits through the new Universal Credit almost drove her to suicide. Maria Amos was left with no gas or electricity and no money to buy food when her seasonal job came to an end and she was told she would have to wait for more than a month before receiving any government cash. The 56-year-old, from Wirral, Merseyside, told HuffPost UK she was so desperate she took the decision to end her own life - but was stopped from doing so by a chance visit from a neighbour. “I have worked all my life, since I was 16 and have had some really good jobs,” she said. “I ran a pub and restaurant down in Kent, but after the collapse of my relationship I had to move back up north and found myself living in a hostel, trying to get part-time work. ″It was just not enough to make ends meet and I found myself struggling more and more. “The only work I was able to get at one point was a seasonal job at Chester Zoo, and when that finished at the end of the summer, I went to claim Jobseekers’ Allowance and was told there would be a one-week “grace period” and then another four-week wait before anything came through. “I asked what I was supposed to do in the meantime and they said there was nothing they could do.”

PA Wire/PA Images DWP secretary David Gauke will give evidence to MPs about Universal Credit on Wednesday.

Maria, who lives in a private rented flat which costs her £400 a month, quickly fell into arrears and racked up debts. “It was awful, absolutely terrible,” she added. “I had absolutely nothing apart from the water out of my tap - no food, no electric, no heating. I decided I would just end my life. “It was only that a neighbour came round to check on me that stopped me doing it. I burst into tears and I ended up in the psychiatric ward at the hospital for weeks. “I couldn’t eat and went down to about six stone. I am still on a special diet because my body can’t handle solids.” Maria is now too ill to work because the extreme effect on her health and is receiving a Personal Independence Payment (PIP) benefit. She said: “I am getting back on track now, but I still owe quite a lot in rent arrears and it means I cant move from my current flat until I’ve paid it all off. “The place I currently live in is horrible - there are no windows, and I can’t afford to have a TV or any internet. My entertainment is listening to audiobooks on my phone that my daughter downloads for me. That’s all I do.”

PA Archive/PA Images Labour MP Stephen Timms raised Maria's case in Parliament.

Maria fears the government’s approach to the roll-out of Universal Credit will throw up more problems further down the line, as claimants rack up debts or become ill through stress - and fears she will never be well enough to work again. She added: “They are just not thinking ahead. On top of making people wait weeks on end for no money, you are also under extra pressure because you have to have a phone to look for jobs. “Job centres don’t have phones any more, and if you’re on a pay as you go contract - which I am, because I can’t afford anything else - it eats it up. “I am not sure I will ever be well enough to go back to work. This has destroyed my body, it has destroyed my mind. I am still struggling with anxiety and panic attacks and I struggle to communicate with ‘real’ people because I spend so much time on my own.” Labour MP Stephen Timms raised Maria’s case in Parliament and visited her at her home to offer support, alongside that being provided by constituency MP and DWP select committee chairman Frank Field. He said: “The conditions Maria has had to endure are terrible. The government must listen to the people who are being affected by this policy and stop incidents like this from happening.”

PA Archive/PA Images DWP select committee chairman Frank Field.