Woman Writes Open Letter To Parents-To-Be Considering A Unique Name For Their Baby

A woman who was given a unique name by her parents has written an open letter to parents-to-be who are considering the same.

Alessia Santoro (pronounced uh-less-ee-uh) explained although her name is common in Italy, it’s very rare in the US.

She said she likes having a name that reflects her cultural heritage but wants parents to consider the consequences of choosing an unusual name.

“I’m 26 and I can probably count on two hands the number of times a person has gotten the pronunciation of my name right on the first go,” Santoro wrote on her open letter on Popsugar.

“Whenever someone does get it right, my jaw drops, because these moments are few and very far between - I often consider hugging the person for making me feel so normal.”