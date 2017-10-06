Woman Who Posted Appeal For Wedding Date On Twitter Is Now Engaged To The Man Who Replied

The prospect of turning up to a wedding without a date can be daunting, but it worked out pretty well for Madison O’Neill.

Back in 2015, the 20-year-old, from Iowa, tweeted to ask the internet if anyone would be interested in being her wedding date.

Much to her surprise, a guy she knew from school but wasn’t close with, Charlie Dohrmann, replied to say he could be a plus one.

Two years later, the pair are now celebrating their own engagement.