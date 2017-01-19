Anyone who’s ever walked a dog will have noticed the sheer joy they experience while playing fetch.

Now, you can experience that same elation with a dog-inspired workout that’s strictly for humans.

‘Work Out Like A Dog’ is the world’s first fitness class in which humans exercise like dogs.

The slightly barking bootcamp, which has been created by national pet charity Blue Cross and fitness instructor Born Barikor, is designed to get humans to understand and appreciate the health benefits that dogs get from their favourite outdoor activities.