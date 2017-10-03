We’ve come across plenty of baby shower cakes that graphically depict the birth of a baby, but that’s not the only unappetising choice for the celebration.

A Mumsnet user came across a photo of what looks like a soiled nappy cake and was so disgusted that she felt the need to share it with other parents.

“I’m wondering who the fuck would order this cake?” she wrote on Mumsnet on 28 September. “Now I like a joke as much as the next person, I even find those kids’ toys that poo and fart marginally funny.

“But this has to be one of the nastiest cakes I’ve seen!”