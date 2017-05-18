Labour has been given a significant boost in two general election polls out today, prompting Jeremy Corbyn supporters to “keep up the fight”.

An Ipsos MORI survey for the Evening Standard gave Labour an eight point jump in popularity, while a YouGov poll for The Times gave Jeremy Corbyn’s party a two-point boost.

However both polls showed the Tories to have a commanding lead in the June 8 vote.

The YouGov survey pushed the overall support for Labour to 32%, while the Conservatives’ lead was reduced by a point to 45%.

Meanwhile support for the Lib Dems fell three points to 8% and Ukip rose one point to 6%.