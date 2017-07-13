A UK fashion retailer has collaborated with disabled plus-size model Katie Knowles to create a first-of-its-kind campaign and collection.

Yours Clothing worked with Knowles on the range due to high demand from disabled customers looking for style advice.

Knowles, who has spinal stenosis, Disc Degenerative Disease (DDD), hyper-mobility and failed spinal fusion - which caused severe nerve damage throughout her right leg - looks incredible in the campaign.

From floral jackets and oversize tees to flowing dresses, Knowles showcases how to wear the versatile styles.

Here she shares her top tips for dressing with a disability: