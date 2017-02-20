YouTube Is Finally Killing One Of Its Most Annoying Advert Features

For anyone who has ever desperately searched for the “Skip ad” button on a YouTube video only to realise that you’re actually going to have to endure half a minute of this, we have some good news for you. Google has officially announced that, beginning in 2018, they have made the decision to ditch their non-skippable 30-second advertisements.

Anatolii Babii via Getty Images

The video platform has finally accepted that consumers are really not fans of the long compulsory pre-roll segments, especially on mobile devices, and are looking to more innovative ways of squeezing in commercials instead. A spokesperson told Campaign: “We’re committed to providing a better ads experiences for users online. “As part of that, we’ve decided to stop supporting 30-second un-skippable ads as of 2018 and focus instead on formats that work well for both users and advertisers.”