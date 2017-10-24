A British former assistant of Harvey Weinstein claims she was paid £125,00 in hush money after being sexually harassed by the movie producer.

Zelda Perkins has spoken out about signing a non-disclosure agreement with the 65-year-old almost 20 years ago, in 1998, when she worked for him in Miramax’s London office.

Weinstein was fired from the company he founded with his brother just over a fortnight ago amid a sexual harassment scandal that has continued to escalate and now includes claims of rape, which he denies. Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are investigating Weinstein.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Perkins said Weinstein asked her to give him massages while he was in his underwear and tried to pull her into bed.

She further claimed she “was made to feel ashamed for disclosing his behaviour”.