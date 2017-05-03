Zoe Ball has revealed she plans to make the most of being single, after splitting from her husband of 18 years, Fatboy Slim AKA Norman Cook, last year. The 46-year-old presenter has vowed to “have more sex” after admitting she’s “hot and hairy” as she heads towards the menopause.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Zoe Ball

The ‘It Takes Two’ host told an audience in London on Monday: “I am menopausal. I am hot and hairy. “It is like my last hoorah. Is it going to get better? Do I do HRT or do I have the funny tea? This is the quandary.” She added: “Have more sex? I have just left my marriage. OK that is a good tip. HRT and more sex, I will take that.” Zoe and DJ Norman announced they were going their separate ways in September last year.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Zoe and her husband of 18 years, Norman Cook, split last year.

The ‘Strictly’ star, who is reportedly dating ‘Antiques Roadshow’ cameraman Billy Yates, admitted she was finally embracing getting older.. She said: “The best thing about getting older is big pants and comfortable shoes. These were from M&S. “I am starting to embrace the older age thing. You just stop caring about stuff so much which is nice. “I have had a bit of a year of self discovery.”

Ben Pruchnie via Getty Images

And that seems to have led to Zoe having a bit of a thing for older men, specifically acting legend Warren Beatty. She explained: “I interviewed Warren the other day and that was amazing. He is 80 but I still would.” We’re about to see a lot more of Zoe on our screens, after she was announced as the new host of the BBC’s new cooking competition ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’. The BBC’s brand new cookery show that is set to take on ‘The Great British Bake Off’, which has moved to Channel 4. Former ‘Bake Off’ champ Nadiya Hussain will co-host the series alongside Zoe, who will be joined by renowned chefs Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager acting as judges to crown the nation’s best family of cooks.