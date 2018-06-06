100-Year-Old Woman Whose Neck Was Broken In Derby Robbery Has Died

A 100-year-old woman who had her neck broken in a robbery in Derby has died, police said on Wednesday.
Zofija Kaczan “sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning”, Derbyshire Police said in a statement.
Kaczan had her handbag stolen in the suburb of Normanton on May 28, with the pensioner telling officers before her death that she was approached from behind and knocked over.
The incident, which left the centenarian with “multiple injuries” including a broken neck, has been described by police as “absolutely horrific”.
“Mrs Kaczan was a well-loved member of the community and that she was targeted in this way is disgusting,” said DCI Darren De’ath.
“There are people in Derby who know the person responsible for this crime and I would urge them to come forward with any information that can help bring those responsible to justice.”
A 39-year-old man has been released under investigation in relation to the incident.
Officers are now asking for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, especially anyone who may have seen a beige Seat Leon near the scene of the robbery close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton.
The car was found abandoned two days later on May 30 in a car park in Jackson Street, Stockbrook.
“We want to hear from anyone who may have information about the driver of the vehicle – or if you have CCTV or dash cam footage that shows the vehicle with registration plate SL02 KVZ,” Derbyshire Police said in a statement.
Anyone with information can call the force on 101 with reference 18*243815 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.