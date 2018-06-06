100-Year-Old Woman Whose Neck Was Broken In Derby Robbery Has Died

A 100-year-old woman who had her neck broken in a robbery in Derby has died, police said on Wednesday.

Zofija Kaczan “sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning”, Derbyshire Police said in a statement.

Kaczan had her handbag stolen in the suburb of Normanton on May 28, with the pensioner telling officers before her death that she was approached from behind and knocked over.

The incident, which left the centenarian with “multiple injuries” including a broken neck, has been described by police as “absolutely horrific”.

“Mrs Kaczan was a well-loved member of the community and that she was targeted in this way is disgusting,” said DCI Darren De’ath.

“There are people in Derby who know the person responsible for this crime and I would urge them to come forward with any information that can help bring those responsible to justice.”