135 Beached Whales Die In Mass Stranding On Australia’s West Coast

At least 135 short-finned pilot whales have died after they beached en mass on a beach on Australia’s west coast.

The migrating mammals became stranded on dry land overnight, with rescuers working to save a further 15 whales trapped in shallow waters in Hamelin Bay, 198 miles south of Perth.

While whales regularly get stranded on the coastal strip migrating between Antarctic feeding grounds in the south and warmer northern waters where they raise their young, the large number this time is unusual.