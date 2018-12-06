15 Secret Santa Gifts For Kids For Under £5

Kids find the whole concept of Secret Santa irresistible. Not only do they get the important job of choosing the perfect gift, they also have the fun of watching the recipient’s face as they open it. Oh, and keeping the secret as the recipient tries to find out who sent it...

If your children are taking part in a Secret Santa this year, perhaps amongst a group of classmates or with their cousins, we’ve discovered some great kids’ gifts certain to deliver laughs and hugs. They’re all priced at £5 and under, and available from familiar high street and online stores.