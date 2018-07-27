15 Tweets Showing How The Rain Let Britain Return To Normal

Following almost two months of the best weather many of us have ever seen in the UK, Britons rejoiced on Friday at the sight of a familiar foe turned long-lost friend - rain - the wet stuff that used to fall when grass was green.

Like a sign, literally from the heavens, it descended in all its deliciousness late in the afternoon ending hopes - that it seems almost no one had - that today would be the hottest day ever recorded.

Hotter than yesterday even when the mercury barely bumped past 35C - it reached 35.1C in Surrey.

So, as forecasters predicted earlier this week when they replaced their “stay inside, stay pale” advice with “watch out for flood” warnings - it rained.

Water fell from the sky to the ground.

Naturally, this was a moment to look up at the heavens in awe, and to Tweet like something awesome had just happened on Love Island.

1) The great escape from nice weather - Britain crawled through a sewer of *sunshine (just like Andy Dufresne did in Shawshank Redemption)