17 Valentines Gift Ideas For Tired Parents That Aren’t Just A Coffee

When you’re a parent, Valentine’s Day plans can look a little…different. Whether you have a baby, toddler, tweens or teens – more likely than not it’ll be a day like any other where you find yourself running after them, rather than meticulously planning a romantic evening out.

And even if they do manage to fall asleep for the night without fuss, you’ll probably be too tired to go out and would rather have a cosy quiet night in (this is me). Such is parent life.

As advocates of self-care who encourage gift-giving to cushion the chaos of parenthood, we’ve put together a list of presents to give to your other half – or any parents you know – for Valentine’s Day. These gifts are a great token for those who just need that extra boost after a long day.

1. Keep it simple with socks: £14

You can never have enough socks am I right? I don’t know about you but I love receiving a fresh pair of socks, they’re such a simple and underrated present! These cosy Love Heart socks from Next make an adorable gift.

2. For parents that can’t find a babysitter, why not bring the restaurant to them?: £99

This Valentine’s Day, why not have a restaurant experience at home and enjoy a decadent dinner for two? Dishpatch offers ‘already prepped’ fine-dining dinners that you can cook at home.

3. Give them the gift of getting cosy with a cup of hot chocolate or tea: £149.99

This Ember mug is a game-changer. It does more than simply keeping your coffee hot, you can even set an exact drinking temperature, so your coffee is never too hot, or too cold.

The mug then maintains your chosen temperature for up to 1.5 hours with the Ember Mug 2, 295 ml and up to 80 minutes with the Ember Mug 2 414 ml - so your hot beverage stays perfect!

4. Help them unwind on the sofa with this heated blanket: £109.99

This Beurer Nordic heated blanket in the colour taupe is ideal for a movie night at home on Valentine’s Day. It’s soft and snuggly providing a reason for the ultimate night at home.

5. Parents will thank you for peace and quiet with these headphones: £179

These Shokz OpenFit headphones are a personal favourite, the best thing about them is they don’t actually go inside your ear, they hover over and let you enjoy easy all-day comfort and hear your personal soundtrack, while still staying fully aware of the environment you’re in (aka what your kids are up to).

6. Encourage them to dress up for Valentine’s Day with this lipstick personalisation device! £269

The YSL Beauty Rouge Sur Mesure is a must have for mums who don’t have time to go out and buy lots of different lipsticks for different occasions. With this device you can create your own shade for whatever mood you’re in! It’s the 1st personalised lip colour creator that allows you to create up to 4000 lipstick shades at your fingertips. Insane.

7. Sometimes parents want to ignite the romance at home: £45

A luxurious candle is a great present for setting the ambience after a long day of juggling life. The Kalmar Love candle is perfect for changing the energy in a room at any moment and create a romantic atmosphere.

8. Give them the gift of helping them tackle their post-partum hair: £20

This pre-shampoo treatment can instantly hydrate dry hair, add shine and reduce frizz and help with a dramatic reduction in breakage. Philip Kingsley’s Elasticizer even reduces breakage by 46%* after one use.

9. Help a mum feel organised when everything feels like a mess: £279

With this Beautifect Box you can get ready in less time, with less effort whilst achieving better results with an advanced lighting system. Bonus points for this makeup organiser being easily wipeable!

10. Nothing says ‘here, put your feet up and rest’, like new pyjamas: £59

This cosy Laura Ashley button through pyjama set is a must have for mums who don’t feel like dressing up this Valentine’s Day and just want to have an evening at home watching a film!

11. Instead of having to go to the store, give them a book at their fingertips: £84.99

For me a Kindle is a must have as I never have time to go to the shops and actually buy a book. Being able to read a juicy novel in the comfort of my own home is probably the most romantic thing I can ask for.

12. Give the gift of dancing! Sort of? £29.99

The presence of Alexa’s Echo Dot means parents can enjoy an improved audio experience, this 5th generation version comes with clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room. Sometimes all you need to relieve the stress is to dance like no-one’s watching.

13. Help parents feel good about themselves: £10+

A Treatwell voucher means you’ve got it all covered, from haircuts and getting your nails done to spa treatments, massages and facials - this one has it all covered.

14. Sometimes parents want to relive their childhood too: £58.99

Give the gift of a game they’ve been wanting! The latest Marvel Spiderman 2 game is one that’s been increasingly popular in the last few months so grab one for your gamer friends.

15. Grooming for dads - help a busy father with this selfcare trimmer: £35.69

The Philips OneBlade 360 Flexible 5-in-1 shaver and trimmer for face and body is the ultimate grooming tool to trim, edge and shave any length of hair. The latest innovation makes this more effortless than ever, thanks to the innovative 360 blade that ensures fewer passes and more comfort - a must-have for any grooming routine and makes the perfect gift.

16. When you can’t give the gift of sleep, but can cushion the blow: £20

Countdown to the perfect night’s sleep with the ultimate collection of oils – the Tisserand Sleep Better blend contains soothing Lavender, warming Sandalwood and calming Jasmine 100% natural pure essential oils. You can turn a bedroom into a sleep sanctuary after a crazy day with kids.

17. At home massage? Yes please: £89.99