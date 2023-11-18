If there’s one thing most children can be described as, it’s energetic (we’re tired just thinking about it).
So, whether you’re a parent, family friend, or relative who’s in need of gift inspiration for a very busy child this Christmas, we’ve got you covered.
From games and toys that will keep them moving (and hopefully burn off some of that extra energy over the Christmas period) to puzzles and brain teasers that’ll mentally challenge them, there’s something here for every age range.
We’d also advising making sure you bag them quickly before they sell out. It’s worth noting that prices were correct at the time of writing, but may be subject to change – especially around Black Friday.
1
Track down fairies without leaving your house.
2
Let them investigate this exciting (and colourful) play kit.
3
Dance and slide along with Elmo.
4
Imaginations WILL run wild with this epic fort kit.
5
This scooter blows bubbles. We repeat: this scooter blows bubbles.
6
Keep not-so-little hands busy with this epic Star Wars Lego kit.
7
A new take on Twister that's sure to sell out.
8
Gotta catch 'em all.
9
Budding jewellery makers will love this Disney set.
10
NGL, this looks incredibly fun.
11
They'll be hooked on BrainBolt.
12
Encourage tiny helpers with their very own vacuum cleaner.
13
Oh-so-simple and sure to be a huge hit.
14
If you haven't heard of Magna-Tiles, where have you been?
15
A remote control car they won't want to stop playing with.
16
An indoor playground? Yes please.
17
Jigsaw lovers will be obsessed with this.
18
Introduce them to the competitive world of Spikeball.
19
Indoor football fun that won't damage the furniture.
20
A game based on a true classic.
21
A modern take on marble run for hours of fun.
22
Get them into cycling nice and early.
23
Help them wind down with a Toniebox.