12 Children's Advent Calendars That Won't Result In A Sugar Crash

Don’t get me wrong, I love chocolate and have fond memories of opening up a Cadbury advent calendar at certain points throughout my childhood.

But as the parent of a child with allergies, I also know that food-filled Christmas calendars aren’t always the easiest purchase to make. Likewise, if your child is prone to sugar meltdowns, you might find them a little tricky, too.

Thankfully there are loads of children’s advent calendars on the market that don’t contain chocolate, sweets or anything else likely to give them a sugar crash.

Instead, expect to find fun books and toys behind each window as you count down to Christmas Day.