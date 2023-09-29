ParentsChristmasshoppingGift Guides

17 Presents An Extremely Hard-To-Please Teenager Won't Hate

You are MOST welcome.
Is it just us, or are teenagers notoriously difficult to buy for? If there’s a teen in your life and you’re scratching your head over what to get them for Christmas, listen up.

We’ve scoured the internet for the best teen-appropriate gifts – from the coolest tech and gadgets to fun games that’ll keep them amused (or at least vaguely interested) throughout the festive season.

Here are our top picks...

1
STM Goods
A 3-in-1 charger to neatly store their tech.
With this charging dock, they can can charge their phone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at the same time. The dock can also be folded up compactly when they're done charging – and can be used as a charging platform when it's flat, too. Perfect for decluttering wires and keeping messy rooms tidier. Oh, and it's also available in white.
£99.95 from Amazon
2
Bad Brownie
It's impossible to go wrong with brownies.
This box of gooey, oh-so-rich brownies – aptly named The Crowd Pleasers Box – contains 12 delicious 'Maltes-ier, Biscoffable, and Oreo-oh-oh' brownie bites that they will absolutely not, under any circumstances, want to share.
£17.from Bad Brownie
3
Joby
Aspiring vloggers will love this portable kit.
The perfect present for aspiring content creators – it includes a GorillaPod tripod to hold their phone in place, Beamo LED light to make sure the footage is nicely lit, and a Wavo Mobile microphone for the best sound. Neat.
£149 from Joby
4
Flannels
Comfort never looked so good.
For fashion-forward teens, you can't go wrong with a pair of Ugg Tasman slippers – worn by influencers everywhere this autumn. The beauty of them is they can be worn indoors or out.
£100 from Flannels
5
Big Potato Games
This game is guaranteed to make them laugh.
Get The Ick is a small and light party game inspired by the popular trend on Twitter and TikTok about turn-offs (or “icks”). They'll need to deal out three cards, each containing a classic ick such as, “They clap when the plane lands” and they then have to try to predict which their friend will find the ickiest. Brilliant fun and will definitely appeal to any teen.
£9.99 from Amazon
6
Look Fantastic
They'll be obsessed with Eilish No. 2.
Described as a floral woody fragrance with skin musk and wild poppy notes, reviewers love the fact it's a unisex scent. One said: "I cannot explain how good this perfume smells ... it's very long lasting which I find most perfumes I own aren't, it's powerful enough for others to notice but not too overwhelming."
£52 from Look Fantastic
7
Amazon
A roll up drum kit. Need we say more?
Help them find a new hobby, save space and perhaps relieve some stress at the same time with this portable drum kit mat that features built-in dual speakers and makes an impressive amount of noise.
£47.99 from Amazon
8
Remington
For the teen who spends hours styling their hair.
These straighteners from Remington will let them straighten damp hair with confidence and cut their styling time in half – yes, really. The tool constantly monitors the levels of moisture in the hair and adjusts the temperature of the plates accordingly. No excuses to be late for school again.
£99.99 from Currys
9
Marvel/Insomniac Games
If they loved the first Spider-Man game, they'll be obsessed with this.
Peter Parker and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure in Spider-Man 2 for PS5. The game is touted for release on October 20, 2023. We know Spider-Man 1 was a huge hit – so it's very unlikely they'll be disappointed with the second instalment. Expect lots of swinging around the city, web-shooting and fighting bad guys.
Pre-order for £69.99 on the Playstation website
10
Nintendo
Gamers will delight in the OLED Nintendo Switch.
One of the newer members of the Nintendo Switch family – this gift features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. They'll be able to play anytime, anywhere. And it all comes as part of a stylish white console.
£309.99 from Nintendo
11
MenKind
Light up their life – and room – with this sound reactive light bar.
Featuring four different light modes, this bar is sound activated, lighting up whenever there's a noise. It looks seriously cool and if they're always tripping over at night, they'll appreciate the thought behind this seriously lit gift (it also comes with a handy remote control). Plus it won't break the bank at £15.
£15 from MenKind
12
Charlotte Tilbury
Makeup-obsessed teens will be delighted with this glam gift set.
Charlotte Tilbury's makeup is revered across generations – and now her iconic lip range has been condensed into a cute kit which includes a lipstick balm, lip liner, matte lipstick and lip gloss.
£39 from Charlotte Tilbury
13
Lego
Lego Grogu will keep Star Wars fans busy over the festive break.
Lego Baby Yoda is suitable for kids aged 10+ and comes complete with 1,073 pieces – enough to keep them quiet for a fair few hours. The model has a posable head, ears and mouth for different expressions.
£79.99 from Lego
14
Sculpd
Get their creative juices flowing with this sculpting set.
Craft-loving, artistic teens will love the opportunity to make their own pottery with this nifty DIY set. It includes enough clay for four to six creations, as well as a guide, tools and paint.
£38 from Sculpd
15
Urban Outfitters
Tis the season for hunkering down.
This delightfully cosy, fleece checkerboard blanket is sure to be well-received. Its neutral tone means it'll go with pretty much any decor and it's perfect for throwing over their bed or snuggling up in for Friday movie night.
£39 from Urban Outfitters
16
Exogrip
Take their gaming experience to the next level.
This handy gift transforms into a malleable material when heated, conforming to the user's hand and turning their PS5 controller into one that moulds perfectly to their grip. Cool, huh?
£24.99 from ExoGrip
17
Biscuiteers
Christmas movie-themed biscuits? Yes please.
For Christmas fanatics, you can't go wrong with a box of delicious, festive film-themed biccies from Biscuiteers. Each biscuit relates to a different movie – can they guess them all?
£38 from Biscuiteers

