17 Presents An Extremely Hard-To-Please Teenager Won't Hate

If they loved the first Spider-Man game, they'll be obsessed with this.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure in Spider-Man 2 for PS5. The game is touted for release on October 20, 2023. We know Spider-Man 1 was a huge hit – so it's very unlikely they'll be disappointed with the second instalment. Expect lots of swinging around the city, web-shooting and fighting bad guys.