17 Presents An Extremely Hard-To-Please Teenager Won't Hate

Is it just us, or are teenagers notoriously difficult to buy for? If there’s a teen in your life and you’re scratching your head over what to get them for Christmas, listen up.
We’ve scoured the internet for the best teen-appropriate gifts – from the coolest tech and gadgets to fun games that’ll keep them amused (or at least vaguely interested) throughout the festive season.
Here are our top picks...
1
A 3-in-1 charger to neatly store their tech.
2
It's impossible to go wrong with brownies.
3
Aspiring vloggers will love this portable kit.
4
Comfort never looked so good.
5
This game is guaranteed to make them laugh.
6
They'll be obsessed with Eilish No. 2.
7
A roll up drum kit. Need we say more?
8
For the teen who spends hours styling their hair.
9
If they loved the first Spider-Man game, they'll be obsessed with this.
10
Gamers will delight in the OLED Nintendo Switch.
11
Light up their life – and room – with this sound reactive light bar.
12
Makeup-obsessed teens will be delighted with this glam gift set.
13
Lego Grogu will keep Star Wars fans busy over the festive break.
14
Get their creative juices flowing with this sculpting set.
15
Tis the season for hunkering down.
16
Take their gaming experience to the next level.
17
Christmas movie-themed biscuits? Yes please.