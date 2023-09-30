Parentslife as a parentfunny tweetsif you don't laugh you will cry

23 Too-Real Tweets About The Lies Parents Tell Themselves

"I’m not saying parenting is hard. I’m just saying I was a lot better at it before I had kids."
Funny parents tweet about the lies we all tell ourselves sometimes.
We’ve all been the perfect parent, the kind of parent we always wanted to be... before we had kids. Then, reality hits.

Luckily, the witty parents of social media have been there and lived to tweet about it. Here are some of their sharp observations – via X, the thing that used to be known as Twitter – about the lies that parents tell themselves, either before they have kids and know better, or just because they need a little seed of hope to carry them through to bedtime.

