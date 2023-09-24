ParentsTwitterfunny tweetsif you don't laugh you will cry

Need A Laugh? Check Out The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"My 3yo (who is extremely clean for a toddler) keeps crying at mealtimes because 'I don’t like watching the baby eat, she’s so messy' and honestly, same."
By 

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Twitter/Canva
Twitter/Canva
Twitter/Canva

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Although Twitter has rebranded to X, the humor lives on.

Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on the social media platform to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close