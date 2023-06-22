18 Funny Tweets About Freezing Office Temperatures In Summer

skynesher via Getty Images

Summer is here, and so are the office thermostat wars.

Every year, as temperatures heat up outside, plenty of offices will crank up the air conditioning. For many office workers, it can ignite a perennial debate about what is the ideal office temperature.

For the record: It’s not in your head if you find it hard to concentrate in a frigid office. It can be by design. Researchers have found that a lot of office buildings set temperatures based on a 1960s formula that uses the metabolic rates of men in its calculation.

And that office thermostat can make a difference in your ability to do work, depending on who you are.

One 2019 study in the journal PLOS One surveyed 543 students in Germany and found that women performed better on tests in warmer offices while men performed better in cooler offices.

“Our results potentially raise the stakes for the battle of the thermostat, suggesting that it is not just about comfort, but also about cognitive performance and productivity,” the study authors concluded.

Whatever your personal preference, know that as long as there are freezing offices, there will be people making jokes about having to don blankets and sweaters indoors during summer.

I tweet for the girls that keep that black “office sweater” on the back of their chair because they keep the thermostat on Artic Tundra — ♉︎Tauriana Grande♉︎ (@BeeNasty_) July 30, 2018

It's so cold in my office that reading the news is only able to get my blood to lightly simmer — maura quint (@behindyourback) December 15, 2016

When you work in an office building, it’s always so cold in the winter, but once the weather warms up, it’s also cold. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 5, 2023

Office cold is a different type of cold. — Head Panderer Will (@MrGee54) December 15, 2022

andre 3000: what’s cooler than being cool?



kathy in accounting: this office! [puts on sweater] — 💰TRILLIONAIRE💰 (@maltyhops) August 7, 2018

why is every office in corporate America FREEZING. I can see my BREATH. I am going to make a snow angel on my BREAK. — gabs (@GabrielleMcKeon) October 28, 2019

Stay warm in your freezing office by growing a beard in the summer. — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) August 14, 2015

I am "I have an office sweater" years old. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) November 7, 2016

My office is really cold, so I leave a sweater there, and every morning I come into work and put on my sweater, and it just occurred to me that I’m Mr Rodgers. — α geek (@alfageeek) September 23, 2019

the best thing about summer is wearing little flimsy shit to work but covering up in a cardigan/sweater during the office hours and emerging as a bad bitch around 6pm. — cp 💋 (@theBKbelle) July 25, 2019

The nice thing about the office air conditioning is you never have to bother putting your lunch in the office fridge — Heidi Stevens (@HeidiStevens13) August 20, 2019

If you work from home and miss going to the office, just drive around for 2 hours to waste time and keep your home temp at 61 degrees so you always need a sweater. — Adam Karpiak (@Adam_Karpiak) January 8, 2022

I’m freezing: a memoir about office culture — Sarah Sweeney (@heysarahsweeney) May 23, 2023

We need a word for that brief interlude after you've left your freezing-cold office when the heat actually feels good before it does not. — erin mccann | (@mccanner) July 25, 2019

Yay! Live picture of me in my office after finally asking for a space heater after years of freezing each summer. pic.twitter.com/DPcaQfg2G2 — Dr. Amanda Murdie (@AmandaMurdie) April 6, 2023

i simply cannot go back to a freezing summer office now that i have been allowed to control the AC level in my work environment — moss hag 🌿 (@xtineengels) June 7, 2021

I will not return to an office until I am made the woman in charge of the thermostat — danielle weisberg (@danielleweisber) June 3, 2021