LifeMarriage

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Dec. 5-11)

"My wife and I enjoy decorating together: I hang an ornament and then she moves it to a different place and tells me to go make drinks."
By 

Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

Somehow married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humour in the minutiae of wedded life. Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close