Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
my pug has 4 beds and takes medicine for his seasonal allergies just like his wolf ancestors— kim (@KimmyMonte) December 2, 2023
Bought my cat a bow tie because I thought it would make him look fancy, but he just looks like a jaded blackjack dealer. A stare that says “knock yourself out, buddy. split the tens.” pic.twitter.com/MCdfUcY4i0— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) December 6, 2023
so I’m driving back from the shops and I see someone walking a corgi, and it’s pretty quiet so obviously I pull over to say hi, because, you know, corgi, and lads I had fully parked the car and gotten out before I realised— ❄️mari-lwyd odent❄️ (@oldenoughtosay) December 6, 2023
that the person was my husband and the corgi is my corgi
Kitty catching snow flakes— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/wr7YGV6V5z
Got a pet cam to figure out what in God’s name goes on in this house while I’m gone and this is not surprising in the slightest pic.twitter.com/UJu5ernDxp— Sarah Axelrath MD (@DrSarahAxelrath) December 2, 2023
I love when the cat and I are in bed both looking at my phone…I should get her a phone— little special™ (@dollbunyan) December 3, 2023
do you guys think he wants some of my food pic.twitter.com/7CnmnCCtXK— haley (@feederofcats) December 6, 2023
December 6, 2023
This is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Lt096TZuJC— Nuella Onche (@nuella_onche) December 6, 2023
And the Oscar goed to.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/339AKAd3js— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 4, 2023
me every time i eat salmon: my coat is going to be so shiny— the silent of the lamb (@scalpelwife) December 5, 2023
Ask and you shall receive pic.twitter.com/3gx5LRg3D8— Julian Day (@JulianMDay) December 7, 2023
if you don’t hear from me I tried to recreate the times cover with my cat and I’m hospitalized— ryan ✨ (@trackfiveguy) December 6, 2023
No need to dna test pic.twitter.com/AA8Ns3lTSY— place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) December 4, 2023
This is Zeppole. He thought he caught a big fish at first. Then he realized he was the good catch all along. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/376GGykCU6— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) December 7, 2023
"This is such bullshit" pic.twitter.com/ex9GhEmMKD— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) December 7, 2023
People are teaching their dogs how to skateboard and my dog’s chart at the vet says “must be picked up, won’t walk”.— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) December 6, 2023
i run into myself everywhere i go pic.twitter.com/VOQt8xut4r— kimberlee (@kimberleeerose) December 7, 2023
Last night this neighborhood cat spied on us from our roof before pissing at us. pic.twitter.com/o8sPCPPYrf— A!ex Steed (@alexsteed) December 3, 2023
cat goes into the litterbox, rummages around in there for like 10 minutes, comes out holding a piece of dried poop in his mouth and drops it at my feet while maintaining full eye contact— autodesk hate account (@duckbldg) December 7, 2023
Difference between Border Collie and Husky..😅 pic.twitter.com/5qdKs4FJjr— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 7, 2023
Hello I got wet but you were busy so I found some stuff to dry off on pic.twitter.com/wrwBA3a1lg— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 2, 2023
I wanna have an open, honest conversation about PETS having attitudes.— Queen LaDeefa, JD (@It_Aint__ME) December 7, 2023
Ppl without pets think we be lying about these pets having attitude problems. My cat really will roll her eyes and yell at me when she's mad. Like... They really be on some bs
