Rachata Teyparsit / EyeEm via Getty Images I mean, we all really want to hear about the bad dates

We’ve all revelled in sharing our Spotify Wrapped recently, letting everyone know how ‘original’ our music tastes are.

But, would you be willing to wrap up your dating life in 2022 for all to know?

‘Dating Wrapped’ is the latest trend to sweep TikTok – with people sharing an annual summary of their dating lives over the past year.

Much like how we reflect on the good, the bad and the downright ugly bits of our year as we prepare to enter another one, singles are doing the same with their best and worst dating moments of 2022.

Taking to the video sharing platform to reveal their ‘dating stats’, TikTok users have been sharing videos with their own homemade Microsoft Powerpoint presentations of what dating looked like for them this year.

It’s been a super popular trend: videos tagged with #datingwrapped have been been viewed a whopping 25.3 million times so far.

But what are people actually sharing about their love lives? Stats have included everything from where people found their dates (providing useful insight into which apps we should be using in 2023) and how many dates they went on with one person to how many people they cried over.

Others have dished on how many people they’ve enjoyed some very intimate time with – and even how many people they’ve dumped.