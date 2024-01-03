LifeTwitter work

21 Funny Tweets About The Pain Of Returning To Work After The Holidays

"oh god everyone is circling back"
By 

Senior Wellness Editor, HuffPost

Heading back to work after the holidays is like taking a cold splash of water to the face. Instead of blissfully not knowing what day it is, you’re painfully aware that it’s a meeting-packed Tuesday. Instead of mindlessly scrolling through social media, you’re now scrolling through hundreds of unread emails. Instead of pushing off a task “until next year,” the reality of 2024 is here.

The people on X, formerly known as Twitter, share in this agony ― and they’re using humour to cope. We’ve rounded up hilarious tweets about returning to work after a long break. If you’re struggling this week, read on for a few laughs:

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close