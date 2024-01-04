21 Hilarious And Endearing Tweets About The Words Kids Mispronounce

Getting to see the way a kid’s brain works never fails to delight and entertain the adults in their lives. Why is it so dang adorable and amusing when they mispronounce words, mix up expressions or concoct new turns of phrase altogether?
In fact, it’s not uncommon for parents to be a little sad when their child gets older and starts saying these things the proper way.
We combed through X (formerly Twitter) to find some of the best tweets on this topic. Read them below:
my four year old mispronounces curse words which is cute and not at all horrifying when she yells “bammit!!” and “cheese crisis!!!”— That Mom Tho 🐦 (@mom_tho) November 29, 2020
parenting is about hearing “get me an apple juice! NOW!!!!” by someone who still pronounces vagina “bagina”— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) August 11, 2022
My 12YO just pronounced fettuccine like it rhymes with medicine so I see my work is not done yet.— Jan (@moyermama) March 4, 2018
My 4-year-old pronounced "French hens" as "henchmens" and now the third day of Christmas is a heist movie.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 25, 2019
When my daughter was four she tried to say she had the "heebie jeebies" but it came out "Hebrew Bee Gees" and that's how it's been pronounced in my house for the last ten years— Melvin of York (@MelvinofYork) January 26, 2023
People from New England, I have one kid who pronounces it "Massive Two Shits" so act accordingly please— Draggin Father Behind (@DragginFatherB) January 4, 2023
My kid sure is doing a lot of dinosplaining for someone who pronounces it belociraptor— meghan (@deloisivete) January 21, 2022
2 pronounces Ladybug "itchy butt" and I just thought you all needed to know that.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) June 28, 2019
Our toddler is currently loving the movie Brave and keeps pronouncing the name of the princess as Mierda instead of Merida, and I hope you all know that mierda is shit in spanish so our next family get together will be interesting— yelisa (@beingyelisa) July 9, 2021
My 5 year old pronounces whack-a-mole exactly like guacamole— nice things I say to myself (@meantomyself) January 29, 2022
My 1yo recently learned how to say “Hiiiii!” Except she pronounces it with a “D.” So every morning when I get her up the first thing she says to me in her sweet little voice: “Dieeeeee.”— Mediocre Mom (@MediocreMamaa) March 26, 2023
4: Are you peeing or pooping?— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) September 17, 2021
Me: What? I’m peeing, why?
4: It’s hard to know, you pee AND poop out of your pajama.
Me: Uhhhh…I think you mean vagina and no that’s not accurate.
Hats off to the waiter that kept a straight face as my 5yo ordered the vagina for lunch instead of the lasagna.— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) June 22, 2021
I miss the days when my kid pronounced it “skellington” like some kind of victorian urchin— meghan (@deloisivete) October 13, 2023
Even though my oldest daughter is now 20 I'm still a annoyed that someone at some point told her they're pronounced strawberries, not straw babies— 🌜🤷♂️🎅🏽Dad Moon Rising 🎅🏽🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) March 19, 2022
My toddler pronounces “twirling” like “squirreling” and no one better not ever correct her. #toddlerlife #toddlers #parenting— Marissa 💚✨💛 (@michimama75) February 10, 2019
9 is a FAB reader.— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) September 25, 2020
But yesterday he pronounced “prologue” as “proLUGE” & it reminded me of the words he mixed up as a toddler:
McDonald’s was “making Donald’s”
Yellow was “yeller”
fruit snacks were “nemos” (my fave)
I needed that throwback after another LONG homeschool day ❤️
Please don’t be offended when my 4yo introduces you to Percy, his toy parrot. He can’t pronounce his “r”s.— Mediocre Mom (@MediocreMamaa) March 28, 2022
My 2 yo pronounces Corn Flakes "porn face", which makes the sentence "mommy is eating corn flakes" less family friendly than it should be.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) June 6, 2018
9: Daddy, I’m only going into 4th Grade, I don’t talk like William Shakespeare yet (pronounced as Shaq-is-pear)— NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) July 17, 2021
My 4yo pronounces peanut butter as "peed-a-butter" and that is now how that is pronounced from here on in, and I will not be taking questions on the matter.— Michael Vogel (@MichaelVogel1) May 15, 2022