Life
sex and relationships weddings

22 Of The Best Wedding Photos Of 2022

These are the winners of an annual wedding photography contest — and it's easy to see why.

Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

After a slow couple of years, weddings were back in full force in 2022. In fact, it was dubbed a “wedding boom,” with more couples set to marry this year than in any other year since 1984. And with all of those celebrations came a whole lot of gorgeous wedding photos.

Wedding planning website Junebug Weddings recently released the winners of its annual Best of the Best Wedding Photography contest. Nearly 8,000 images were submitted from photographers around the world. But only 50 made it into the final collection.

Below, we’ve highlighted 22 of our favourites. To see the collection in full, head over to the Junebug Weddings website.

1
The Ferros
2
Candice Marie Photography
3
Jim Lee Vision
4
Aimée Flynn
5
Shari + Mike Photographers
6
Dani Purington Photography
7
June Richards Photography
8
The Martins
9
Olguin Photography
10
Jasmine Andrews Photography
11
BEATATUM
12
Kikitography
13
The Hendrys
14
Ginger Beard Weddings
15
Nina & Darek
16
Shari + Mike Photographers
17
Linka Odom Photography
18
Lauren McCormick Photography
19
The Apartment Photography
20
Henry Tieu Photography
21
Ben Sowry Photo
22
AH Lovestories
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction